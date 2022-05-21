News
Albania buys Javelin anti-tank missiles to strengthen its defense
Albania buys Javelin anti-tank missiles to strengthen its defense
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Albanian Defense Minister Niko Peleshi said on Saturday that the country has purchased Javelin anti-tank missiles to bolster its defenses, AP reported.

Peleshi said that Albania has signed a contract with the American company Lockheed Martin, without specifying the number of missiles, their cost and delivery time.

He explained that the purchase of missiles is part of an effort to modernize the army.

He added that NATO does not pose a threat to any country, including Russia.

According to him, Tirana supports the alliance's "open door" policy, accepting as new members Finland and Sweden, which, according to Pelesha, are two independent sovereign countries with high political, legal and military standards.
