Erdogan tells under what condition Ankara will positively consider Finland and Sweden membership
Erdogan tells under what condition Ankara will positively consider Finland and Sweden membership
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg in a phone conversation that Ankara would not look favorably on the membership of Sweden and Finland in the alliance "unless they demonstrate cooperation on counterterrorism and other issues," Reuters reported.

In a presidential statement on Saturday, Erdogan said he supported a NATO open-door policy.

In a tweet after the call, Stoltenberg said the security interests of all allies must be taken into account and negotiations must continue to find a solution.
