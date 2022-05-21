MoD: Armenian soldier wounded by shot from Azerbaijani side

Azerbaijani units opened fire on Saturday on the combat strongholds of the Armenian Armed Forces located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as a result of which a conscript serviceman of the Nth military unit, Gor Aghvanovich Gyulsaryan, received a slight gunshot wound.
As the press service of the Armenin Defense Ministry told Armenian News-NEWS.am, the serviceman received the necessary medical assistance, his condition is satisfactory. After retaliatory actions, the fire of the Azerbaijani units was suppressed.