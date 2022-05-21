News
MoD: Armenian soldier wounded by shot from Azerbaijani side
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Incidents

Azerbaijani units opened fire on Saturday on the combat strongholds of the Armenian Armed Forces located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as a result of which a conscript serviceman of the Nth military unit, Gor Aghvanovich Gyulsaryan, received a slight gunshot wound.

As the press service of the Armenin Defense Ministry told Armenian News-NEWS.am, the serviceman received the necessary medical assistance, his condition is satisfactory. After retaliatory actions, the fire of the Azerbaijani units was suppressed.
