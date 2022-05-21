Armenian opposition suggests PM resign without blood

During the march of the Resistance Movement on May 21, its participants stopped at government dachas chanting "Shame," and "Nikol is a traitor."
In turn, the Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament from the opposition Ishkhan Saghatelyan, addressing the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, said he does not have a mandate to represent the country on behalf of the people, and any agreement he has acquired is invalid.
“Look how many prime ministers have come for you and how many more will come, you should just leave. You have one way - a quick resignation, without any shocks. And do not try to destabilize this country, you must leave without blood, the blood that you have already shed is enough,” Saghatelyan said.
The participants of the procession headed towards the French Square.