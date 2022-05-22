Biden signs $40 billion aid package to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden on Saturday signed a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine, a White House official said after the bill was delivered to Seoul, CNN reported.
The Senate passed it after Biden's departure from Washington.
Confirmation that Biden signed the bill came as the president attended a state dinner with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.
The bill provides for funding for military and humanitarian assistance, including funding for assistance to the Ukrainian military and national security forces, assistance in restocking US equipment sent to Ukraine, and providing healthcare and medical support to Ukrainian refugees.
A National Security Council spokesman told CNN that the bill was brought to South Korea along with someone who had already traveled to the region on official duty.