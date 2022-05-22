Vucic: Serbia will not impose sanctions against Russia as long as possible

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that Belgrade will follow the decision of the National Security Council not to impose sanctions against Russia. According to him, the authorities will adhere to this policy as long as they can.
The Serbian President intends to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin from 24 to 26 May. He wants to discuss gas supplies and energy costs.
Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Zorana Mihajlovic called Russia a threat to a free Europe earlier in May. Mr. Vučić and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic reproached the Kremlin for weakening the Serbian position on Kosovo, Kommersant reports.