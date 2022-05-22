Pakistan court orders investigation into controversial arrest of former human rights minister

A court in the Pakistani capital has ordered an investigation into the controversial arrest of former human rights minister Shirin Mazari over a ten-year-old land dispute, AP reported.
Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah has ordered an investigation in response to a petition by former minister's daughter Shireen Mazari.
Minallah questioned the decision of officials in Islamabad to allow the police of one of the districts of Punjab province to make an arrest in the capital.
Mazari, who held a cabinet position under former Prime Minister Imran Khan, was detained by police outside her home in Islamabad.