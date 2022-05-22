Biden on monkeypox news: 'Everybody' should be concerned about spread

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that recent monkeypox cases in Europe and the US are something that should be a concern, AP reported.

This is worrying in the sense that if it spreads, there will be consequences, the US president said, commenting for the first time on the news about the spread of the virus.

The president was asked about the illness while speaking to reporters at Osan Air Base in South Korea, where he visited troops before flying to Japan to continue his first tour of Asia as president.

Health advisers “haven’t told me the level of exposure yet, but it is something that everybody should be concerned about,” Biden said. “It is a concern in that if it were to spread it would be consequential.”

Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard a plane flying to Tokyo that the US had a stockpile of a vaccine that is suitable for treating monkeypox.