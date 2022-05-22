Georgian crime boss expelled from Ukraine, Novosti-Georgia reported referring to the National Police of Ukraine.
A 44-year-old Georgian citizen with multiple convictions in the past was included in the sanctions list of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC). As noted, he represented the interests of influential Russian and Georgian thieves in law in the criminal world.
The other day he was detained in Odessa. On May 20, employees of the National Police and the State Migration Service expelled him from the country. Georgian citizens will be banned from entering Ukraine for three years.