Australia's new PM vows to take country in new direction and change climate policy

Australia's new prime minister, Anthony Albanese, has pledged to take the country in a new direction by making major changes to climate policy, BBC reports.

Albanese, who defeated Scott Morrison for the opposition center-left Labor Party in Saturday's election, said Australia could become a renewable energy superpower.

He is due to be sworn in as prime minister on Monday, but it is not yet clear if his party will have a majority in parliament.

Climate change has become a key issue for voters after three years of record-breaking fires and floods.

The vote count is still ongoing, and it is not yet clear if Labor can win 76 seats to secure a majority in the 151-member lower house of Parliament.

The final results may not be known until a few days later, as election officials have just begun counting nearly three million postal votes.

If the government is in the majority in parliament, the Greens and independents who advocate radical measures to combat climate change will be able to have more influence on the new government's policy on this issue.