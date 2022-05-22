Bangkok holds first gubernatorial election since 2014

In the Thai capital of Bangkok, polling stations opened on Sunday: residents came to choose a new governor, AP reports.

There are 31 candidates in the race, but the biggest focus is on the struggle between two candidates who have registered as independents.

Candidates campaigned on issues such as congestion, pollution and constant flooding. The largest country has 4.4 million registered voters. In addition to the governor, they also elect members of the city council. Bangkok's last gubernatorial election took place in 2013, a year before the military overthrew the democratically elected government.

Neither the main opposition party in parliament, Pheu Thai, nor Palang Pracharath's ruling party, which has ties to the military and the ruling conservative establishment, officially have candidates on the ballot.

However, Chadchart, 55, is seen by both supporters and detractors as a confidant of the Pheu Thai party, for which he ran for prime minister in the 2019 general election. In 2012-2014, he served as Minister of Transport in the government.