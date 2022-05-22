Media: Germany plans to disassemble gas distribution network by 2045

Germany, as part of the decarbonization of the economy, plans to dismantle the gas transmission network by 2045, the Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported, citing sources.
According to the publication, Patrick Greichen, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Economics, last week held a meeting with representatives of the housing and communal complex, at which he called for a plan to dismantle the networks.
The newspaper notes that if the German Ministry of Economics implements its plans, this will radically change the current structure of Germany's energy supply, which is comparable to the phase-out of nuclear energy and the cessation of electricity production using coal, Kommersant reports.
Patrick Greichen's proposal was criticized by the heads of a number of companies.