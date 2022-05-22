Artsakh Ombudsman: Armenia should clarify what it means when talking about the final status of Artsakh

Armenia should clarify what it means when talking about the final status of Artsakh, Artsakh Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan told reporters, answering the question that Armenia does not unequivocally insist on self-determination.

“The position of Armenia, reflected in six points, notes the provision of a secure life for the people of Artsakh and the clarification of the final status of Artsakh. I believe that Armenia should clarify what it means by saying “final status”, and at least clarify that this status does not mean being part of Azerbaijan.”

To the remark that one of the deputies of the ruling power in Armenia announced such a possibility, Gegham Stepanyan reacted:

“Whatever they want, let them say. For us, this option is unacceptable. The people of Artsakh will not accept such a settlement option.”

Regarding the well-known statement that the international community is demanding to “lower the bar”, the Ombudsman observed:

“I don’t know what ‘lower the bar’ means. But I know exactly what that can't mean. The Artsakh side has always spoken about recognizing the right to self-determination and independence.”

He recalled that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs also put forward proposals containing various, including intermediate options.

“There are many alternatives, there is only one exception: the presence of Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan,” Stepanyan said, adding that he does not think that a decision unacceptable for Artsakh can be made.