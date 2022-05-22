Media: Putin and Lukashenko will meet in Sochi next week

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Sochi next week, and will take part in the Eurasian Union summit via teleconference, Interfax reports.
The meeting with Lukashenko will take place in Sochi. The presidents of the two countries agreed on this during the CSTO summit.
During the summit of the Eurasian Union, which will be held in the new geopolitical and economic realities, the leaders are expected to discuss the further work of the association, taking into account the large-scale sanctions that have been imposed on Russia and Belarus.
Next week, Putin will also continue a series of meetings on the situation in various sectors of the economy.