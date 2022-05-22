Iranian IRGC al-Quds squad member shot dead in central Tehran, Mehr reported.
The deceased was a military adviser in Syria.
A member of the IRGC Quds Force, Colonel Sayyad Khodai, who was the protector of a shrine in Syria, was shot dead in front of his house in central Tehran.
Hodai's killers have been put on the wanted list.
At the time of the murder, Khodai was in his car in front of his house: his wife found his bloodied body.
In a statement, the IRGC confirmed the death of Colonel Sayyad Khodai.