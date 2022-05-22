Armenian PM holds talks with European Council boss

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a talk with President of the European Council Charles Michel.
The sides touched upon the trilateral meeting of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, scheduled for today, and stressed the importance of continuing the dialogue.
Nikol Pashinyan presented the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, humanitarian problems and noted the need to solve them.
The Prime Minister of Armenia and Charles Michel exchanged views on the implementation of the agreements reached on December 14 last year, as well as at a trilateral meeting in Brussels on April 6.
The parties expressed the hope that today's trilateral talks will be effective, which will contribute to stability and a comprehensive settlement of issues.
A trilateral meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, head of the European Council Charles Michel and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is scheduled in Brussels today.