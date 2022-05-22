Cavusoglu to visit Israel on May 25

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Israel on Wednesday, according to the Turkish Daily Sabah agency.
This will be the first visit of the Turkish Foreign Minister to Israel in the last 15 years.
Earlier, Cavusoglu announced that he plans to visit Israel on May 25 and meet with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid. He also plans to visit Palestine the day before his visit to Israel.
Turkey and Israel have been working to mend their long-broken ties in recent weeks, and energy has emerged as a potential area of cooperation.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in March that he hopes for energy cooperation with Israel and hopes to discuss the issue with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.