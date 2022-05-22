Former Pakistani PM urges his supporters to march for new elections

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday urged his supporters to hold a peaceful march in Islamabad on May 25 to demand new elections, AP reported.

Khan, who served as prime minister for more than three and a half years, was removed from power in a vote of no confidence in parliament by an alliance of all major political parties. After his removal, he spoke at rallies in several cities.

Khan's call came after a marathon meeting of leaders of his Tahreek-e-Insaf party in the northwestern city of Peshawar. He described the planned march as a move to protect the country's sovereignty, as he claims the vote that resulted in his removal was a conspiracy orchestrated by the US.

In his speech, Khan urged the authorities not to oppose the march, which will gain momentum outside of Islamabad and then head into the city center. There, according to him, his supporters will remain until the dissolution of parliament and the appointment of new elections. In the past, thousands of people came to his rallies.