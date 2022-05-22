Zelenskyy speaks on law over expanded opportunities for Polish citizens

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the submission to the Verkhovna Rada of a special bill that would expand the rights of Polish citizens in Ukraine and grant them a special status. This became known during a speech by Polish President Andrzej Duda in the Ukrainian parliament today, May 22, according to Visit Ukraine.
The details of the bill are not yet known, but Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the new law would be “mirror-like” to the Polish one, which granted Ukrainian refugees almost equal rights along with Polish citizens. Both presidents also announced their intention to sign a bilateral agreement that will facilitate the crossing of the Polish-Ukrainian border.