Scholz: Germany wants to intensively develop gas and renewable energy projects with Senegal

Poland PM: Norway should share energy windfall

Aliyev and Charles Michel have talks in Brussels before trilateral meeting

Belarus announces Ukrainian saboteurs in country

Zelenskyy speaks on law over expanded opportunities for Polish citizens

France's new minister for solidarity and the disabled accused of rape

Former Pakistani PM urges his supporters to march for new elections

Senegal President to visit Moscow and Kyiv

Nikol Pashinyan, Charles Michel and Ilham Aliyev start trilateral meeting in Brussels

Wall Street Journal: Apple intends to withdraw some of its production from China

Taliban forces women TV presenters to cover their faces

Germany is open to use of Russian reserves to restore Ukraine

Cavusoglu to visit Israel on May 25

Israeli court sentences 6 Palestinian prisoners to 5 years in prison for escaping from prison

Armenian PM holds talks with European Council boss

Iranian IRGC al-Quds squad member shot dead in central Tehran

Australia's new PM vows to take country in new direction and change climate policy

Turkish Foreign Ministry summons US Ambassador over police practice warning

Media: Germany plans to disassemble gas distribution network by 2045

Bangkok holds first gubernatorial election since 2014

BRICS countries reaffirm their commitment to strengthen cooperation in environmental protection

Artsakh President refuses to comment on Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting

Pakistan court orders investigation into controversial arrest of former human rights minister

Media: Putin and Lukashenko will meet in Sochi next week

Georgian crime boss expelled from Ukraine

Artsakh Ombudsman: Armenia should clarify what it means when talking about the final status of Artsakh

Biden on monkeypox news: 'Everybody' should be concerned about spread

Nikol Pashinyan 'warmly' greeted in Brussels as people chanted: "Nikol is a traitor"

EAFJD: Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh can never be part of Azerbaijan

Poland president to address Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

Ombudsman: The people of Artsakh will not accept a document providing for autonomy within Azerbaijan

Croatia police open fire on football fans who attacked them: there are injured

Nikol Pashinyan leaves for Brussels on working visit

Iran says it will resort to legal means in dispute with Afghanistan over use of water resources

Russian FM says Arctic region is turning into int. theater of military operations

The National Interest: Turkey violates international consensus

Armenian health ministry: No cases of monkeypox infection recorded in Armenia

Tatoyan: Azerbaijanis fired from positions that have been on Armenia sovereign territory for over year

Biden says he's not concerned about North Korea's nuclear tests

Vucic: Serbia will not impose sanctions against Russia as long as possible

Biden signs $40 billion aid package to Ukraine

Yerevan opposition to not hold march and rally for tomorrow

Yerevan opposition ends procession

Armenian opposition suggests PM resign without blood

Albania buys Javelin anti-tank missiles to strengthen its defense

Armenia's second president attends Resistance Movement rally in Yerevan

MoD: Armenian soldier wounded by shot from Azerbaijani side

Erdogan tells under what condition Ankara will positively consider Finland and Sweden membership

Representatives of Resistance Movement hold rally in France Square in Yerevan

Former NATO Secretary-General criticizes Germany for its position on Ukraine

Egypt expects revenues from Suez Canal operation to reach $7 billion by end of fiscal year

Russia blacklists Joe Biden and over 900 other US citizens

Biden says he is ready to defend South Korea with nuclear weapons if necessary

Boeing capsule successfully reaches the ISS for the first time

Resistance Movement to hold rally today in Yerevan

Armenian Defense Ministry denies accusations of shelling Azerbaijani positions

US State Department: We very much welcome dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Johnson and Erdogan discuss unblocking routes of Ukrainian grain supplies

Armenian FM presents details of Armenian-Turkish normalization process to his Serbian counterpart

Australia holds parliamentary elections

American Middle East Forum head suggests excluding Turkey from NATO

Canada imposes new sanctions against Russia and intends to confiscate Russian assets

US and South Korean presidents hold first summit meeting

Armenia FM presents stance of Armenian side on settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to Macedonian FM

US seeks to minimize impact on allies from sanctions imposed on Russia

Gazprom halts gas exports to Finland

Scotland to introduce gender-neutral school uniforms

Pollution from SpaceX, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic rockets may damage Earth's climate

Deaths from environmental pollution rise to 9 million per year

Android smartphones to be adapted for the blind

Ankara accuses Athens of violating Turkish airspace over Aegean Sea

Best-selling smartphone revealed

Zoologists discover 562 lost animal species not seen in 50 years

Taliban supreme leader advises Taliban to avoid polygamy

Google introduces glasses with built-in translator

Georgia and US agree on defense cooperation

How are black holes 'born' and how many are there in our galaxy? Astrophysicist explains

NEWS.am digest: Lithuanian President’s visit marred by anti-government protests in Armenia

Biden says US ready to help intensify Azerbaijan-Armenia diplomatic contacts

CoE Committee of Ministers proposes to hold CE summit soon

Catherine Colonna to be appointed French Foreign Minister

Yerevan School students perform 'My Fair Lady,' a play based Bernard Shaw’s book (PHOTOS)

Khamoyan: Opposition MPs, media were not allowed into democracy forum, this is Pashinyan’s democracy

Andrea Wiktorin on current situation: There are limits to role of international community

Germany and Qatar sign declaration on deepening energy partnership

Azerbaijani PM notes lack of progress in opening communications with Armenia

Putin: Russia will ban the use of foreign antiviruses

Woman in Germany ditches her car to ride horse amid rising fuel prices

Greek MFA announces violation of border by Turkish fighters

Biden's approval rating falls to its lowest ever

Swedish FM calls allegations of support for PKK disinformation

Armenian Prime Minister visits Matenadaran as people chanted "Nikol is the killer"

Azerbaijani minister told participants of СoE meeting about normalization of relations with Armenia

Aliyev invites UNESCO to the occupied territories

Armenia, Spain FMs discuss peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict

Armenia and Norway FMs discuss issue of Armenian prisoners held in Azerbaijan

Slovakia pays bill for Russian natural gas in euros, and also opens account in rubles

US Ambassador says it's possible to emphasize role of Karabakh population in determining its future

EU leaders agree on May 30 to create fund for post-war reconstruction of Ukraine

Ombudsman: After the 44-day war, some people in Armenia believe that democracy is getting in the way