Belarus announces Ukrainian saboteurs in country
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine enter the territory of Belarus, said State Secretary of the Security Council of the country Alexander Volfovich, Komsomolskaya Pravda reports.

“The engineering equipment of sites along the Ukrainian-Belarusian border is underway, mining, blockages, actions of sabotage and reconnaissance groups, including those with entry into Belarusian territory,” he said on the air of the Belarus-1 TV channel.

According to him, now the grouping of Ukrainian troops in the Rivne direction has 10.5 thousand people, in Chernigov - 4.5 thousand people, in Kiev - over 5.5 thousand.
