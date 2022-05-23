News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 23
USD
455.73
EUR
486.58
RUB
7.89
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
455.73
EUR
486.58
RUB
7.89
Show news feed
Ombudsman: Over 100 criminal cases launched in year and a half on the facts of crimes committed by Azerbaijanis
Ombudsman: Over 100 criminal cases launched in year and a half on the facts of crimes committed by Azerbaijanis
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Over a year and a half, more than 100 criminal cases have been opened on cases of violation by Azerbaijanis of the rights of residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, Artsakh Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan told reporters.

“Even if it is not possible to bring the perpetrators to justice, it is necessary to show that Azerbaijan is consistently pursuing a policy of hatred towards Armenians. Because according to international law, the people against whom the policy of hatred is carried out must be saved.

That is why Aliyev is trying in every possible way to emphasize that such cases are sporadic, isolated. That is, he wants it not to look like a program in the eyes of the international community. Our task is to represent the reality, the systemic nature, the deliberate, coordinated nature of actions, from one center, the Azerbaijani authorities,” the Ombudsman said.

Asked about the international search for Azerbaijani criminals, he noted that the data on the criminal cases initiated are transferred to the Armenian prosecutor's office and the representative of the Russian prosecutor's office at the peacekeeping contingent. However, for the search it is necessary to identify the perpetrator.

This is the biggest problem, since Azerbaijan does not cooperate and does not provide data on the persons who committed the crime.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Deputy PM: Consistent role of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs is important
The sides discussed a comprehensive settlement of the Karabakh conflict...
 Artsakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijan carries out illegal construction in occupied territories
"According to my information, it will go bypassing Berdzor and Aghavno...
 Artsakh Ombudsman: Collective West subordinates human rights to geopolitical interests
"This is a bitter reality....
 European Council head on results of Pashinyan-Michel-Aliyev meeting
The following outcomes were reached:...
 Armenian Ombudswoman and Russian Ambassador discuss release of Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan
The Ambassador highlighted the importance of the Ombudsman's role in terms of the development...
 Artsakh Ombudsman: As a result of war unleashed by Baku, 40,000 people were forcibly deported from Artsakh
Gegham Stepanyan reported that the enemy's aggressive behavior hinders the organization of education...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos