Ombudsman: Over 100 criminal cases launched in year and a half on the facts of crimes committed by Azerbaijanis

Over a year and a half, more than 100 criminal cases have been opened on cases of violation by Azerbaijanis of the rights of residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, Artsakh Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan told reporters.
“Even if it is not possible to bring the perpetrators to justice, it is necessary to show that Azerbaijan is consistently pursuing a policy of hatred towards Armenians. Because according to international law, the people against whom the policy of hatred is carried out must be saved.
That is why Aliyev is trying in every possible way to emphasize that such cases are sporadic, isolated. That is, he wants it not to look like a program in the eyes of the international community. Our task is to represent the reality, the systemic nature, the deliberate, coordinated nature of actions, from one center, the Azerbaijani authorities,” the Ombudsman said.
Asked about the international search for Azerbaijani criminals, he noted that the data on the criminal cases initiated are transferred to the Armenian prosecutor's office and the representative of the Russian prosecutor's office at the peacekeeping contingent. However, for the search it is necessary to identify the perpetrator.
This is the biggest problem, since Azerbaijan does not cooperate and does not provide data on the persons who committed the crime.