Japanese PM names location of G7 summit in 2023

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told U.S. President Joe Biden that the 2023 G7 summit will be held in Hiroshima, the Japanese TV channel NHK reported.

The channel noted that Biden took the news positively. The U.S. president is in Japan on a visit. The bilateral meeting of the leaders ended in Tokyo.

Kishida's family comes from Hiroshima, the city where his constituency is located. In 2023, the G7 presidency passes to Japan.

In his last interview before the summit, Kishida said he attached great importance to the location of the G7 summit in light of "the embodiment of the great ideal of striving for a world without nuclear weapons."

Biden arrived in Japan on Sunday, but the official part of the program began Monday. The U.S. president was granted an audience with Emperor Naruhito of Japan today, followed by a commencement ceremony and a tour of the guard of honor. Kishida and Biden are expected to hold a joint press conference after the bilateral meeting.