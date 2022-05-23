Levi's to leave Russian market

Levi Strauss & Co, a chain selling denim clothing, will leave the Russian market after 29 years in business.
The company is looking for buyers for some of its stores in Russia, the newspaper Kommersant reported, citing sources in the fashion market.
According to the newspaper, the supply of goods has been stopped and the remainder is planned to be sold through other platforms.
A potential buyer of Levi's stores in Russia may become a Turkish Fiba Holding A.S. Now it is developing outlets of Gap, Marks & Spencer and Banana Republic in Russia. Kommersant notes that a source from the clothing retailers is also in talks with Levi's, but no agreements have yet been reached.
The head office of Levi's did not respond to the newspaper's request.