US Government delegation to visit Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan

The American government delegation headed by Donald Lu, assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian affairs, will visit Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan on 23 to 27 May, the press service of the State Department reported.
Donald Lu "will lead a U.S. delegation to Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan May 23-27 to strengthen U.S. relations with the region and advance collaborative efforts to create a more connected, prosperous, and secure Central Asia," the release said.
The delegation will also include representatives from the Pentagon, the White House National Security Council (NSC), the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).