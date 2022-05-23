News
Norwegian MFA responds to call of Poland PM to share income
Norwegian MFA responds to call of Poland PM to share income
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

Despite the increase in Norway's income from oil exports, the country's economy is suffering from the fall of the stock market, and its citizens from the increase in electricity and gasoline prices, said State Secretary of the Norwegian Foreign Ministry Eivind Vad Petersson, writes Aftenposten.

So he reacted to the appeal of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to share the income from oil exports, which, according to him, have risen sharply due to increased prices in the commodity market.

Profits from oil and gas in a small state with 5 million people, which is Norway, will exceed €100 billion. Write to your young friends in Norway. They must share this excess, gigantic profit, the prime minister said, speaking to Polish youth.

Petersson disputed Morawiecki's calculations and pointed out that excess revenues from oil and gas exports mostly go to the State Pension Fund (Oil Fund). He

also pointed out that the citizens of Norway were affected by the rise in the price of electricity and gasoline.

Norway has already made a significant contribution to support Ukraine, Petersson recalled, and is going to provide even more assistance to the state.
