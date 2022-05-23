Iranian President vows to avenge killing of IRGC officer in Tehran

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed condolences over the assassination of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) colonel Sayyad Khodai, who was killed on Sunday in Tehran, IRNA reported.
Raisi noted the need to prosecute this crime, in which global arrogance is undoubtedly involved.
Those who were defeated by the forces of the defenders of shrines thus demonstrate their despair, the head of the Iranian government said.
He also promised some kind of vengeance.
Officer was shot dead at about 16:00 local time near his home by two motorcyclists. Five bullets are said to have been fired at him.
In a statement, the IRGC called the assassination a criminal act of terrorism perpetrated by counter-revolutionaries and agents of global arrogance.