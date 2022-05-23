News
Monday
May 23
News
Turkey doesn't receive expected support from NATO allies
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the country expects concrete steps from NATO in response to Ankara's concerns about Sweden and Finland's possible membership in the alliance.

"We have not received support from NATO partners on counterterrorism issues. We expect NATO to take concrete steps to address concerns (about Sweden and Finland) rather than making useless statements. We cannot turn a blind eye to the sanctions Sweden has imposed on us; there is no explanation for them. Because the role we play in NATO is clear, we are still discussing the lifting of sanctions with our allies," he said.

Earlier, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said talks with Ankara on NATO membership would continue this week.

Previously, Turkey blocked the start of negotiations in the North Atlantic Alliance on the accession of Finland and Sweden to the organization.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
