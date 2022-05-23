Whatsapp messenger is getting a new feature

WhatsApp developers are working on a new feature for reactions, according to the WABetaInfo portal. The innovation will allow you to find out which photos in the albums were reacted to.
Currently, if someone reacts to a photo or video grouped into an album, the user cannot see which files were reacted to without opening the album.
A screenshot has been posted on the WABetaInfo portal showing the difference between the current and new versions. In a future update, WhatsApp users will be able to view the details of the reaction in a special menu.
The new feature will be released to WhatsApp users on Android, iOS and PC. While the innovation is under development, so the release date of the updated version of the messenger is unknown.