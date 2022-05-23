Afghanistan male TV presenters launch campaign in support of female colleagues

Employees of the Afghan news channel TOLOnews went on air wearing masks. Thus, they expressed their solidarity with their female counterparts against the backdrop of the Taliban's decree, according to which women are forbidden to appear on the screen without a hijab and with an uncovered lower part of the face or without a niqab.
The male presenters of TOLOnews, in solidarity with the female presenters, appeared on the air in masks, the TV channel reports.
One of the presenters of the channel, Khatira Ahmadi, noted that she cannot speak and breathe normally and broadcast in such conditions.