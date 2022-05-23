US considers $4 billion 'investment support' for India

The United States is considering a $4 billion 'investment support' for India, in addition to the billions of dollars provided earlier, New Delhi said, Reuters reported.
The United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has provided India with $5.8 billion to date, of which $2.9 billion is outstanding, for COVID-19 vaccine production, healthcare, renewable energy, financial inclusion and infrastructure.
DFC is considering proposals worth $4 billion to provide investment support in India, the Indian Ministry of Finance said.
The ministry said the latest agreement will lead to increased investment support provided by the DFC in India.