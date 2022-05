Purchasing power of workers in Germany falls significantly

Bloomberg: EU unlikely to approve ban on Russian oil imports during leaders' meeting

Starbucks Corp leaves Russia

Erdogan says Turkey didn't take part in 'show' to resolve situation in Ukraine

Senior Israeli lawmaker says religious war threatens country

Erdogan says Greek PM no longer exists for him

White House weighs diesel emergency announcement

Erdogan: Ankara will soon launch new military operations along its southern borders

UK and Lithuania sign declaration on expanding defense and security cooperation

20 countries announces new security assistance packages for Ukraine

US considers $4 billion 'investment support' for India

NEWS.am digest: Pashinyan meets Aliyev and Charles Michel in Brussels - what was discussed?

Citigroup CEO says Europe is headed for recession

US, Japan, Australia and India to launch initiative to combat illegal fishing

Kissinger: Washington, Beijing should not seek to put Taiwan at the center of their tensions

Hungary continues to press its demands for energy investment

Recognition of Artsakh Armenians right to self-determination is not subject to compromise

Qatari embassy guard killed in Paris

Aliyev signs decree on establishment of committee for delimitation of Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Armenian PM creates commission on border security and delimitation of Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Lavrov and Bayramov discuss delimitation of Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Afghanistan male TV presenters launch campaign in support of female colleagues

Russian MFA: Zelenskyy wants to legalize seizure of Ukraine by Poles

Whatsapp messenger is getting a new feature

Poland welcomes meeting of Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders with EU assistance

Armenia and Russia FMs have phone talk

Central Bank of Turkey predicts 58% inflation by end of year

Nearly $22 million blocked on accounts of subsidiaries of Russian banks in Kazakhstan due to sanctions

Dallar continues to fall in Armenia

Armenia Deputy PM: Consistent role of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs is important

Turkey doesn't receive expected support from NATO allies

Turkish-Azerbaijani drills 'Heydar Aliyev 2022' starts on border with Armenia

Azerbaijan ready to increase gas supplies to Europe

Norwegian MFA responds to call of Poland PM to share income

Largest asteroid in 2022 to approach Earth on May 27

Armenia PM sends congratulatory message on occasion of 75th birthday of composer Aram Satyan

Pentagon announces increase in likelihood of collision with Russia

US Government delegation to visit Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan

Russia MFA: Moscow is ready to return to negotiations with Kiev if Ukraine's position is constructive

Iranian President vows to avenge killing of IRGC officer in Tehran

Russia Deputy FM does not rule out possibility of discussing exchange of POWs from Azovstal

Armenian young woman finds body of 11-year-old brother hanging from tree

Ombudsman: Over 100 criminal cases launched in year and a half on the facts of crimes committed by Azerbaijanis

Opposition of Armenia sums up last week's results

Levi's to leave Russian market

Chinese MFA expresses dissatisfaction to US over Biden's statement about his readiness to defend Taiwan

Armenia to Improve Education System and Learning Outcomes, with World Bank Support

Artsakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijan carries out illegal construction in occupied territories

Japanese PM names location of G7 summit in 2023

Artsakh Ombudsman: Collective West subordinates human rights to geopolitical interests

Collector coin ‘Davit Bek’ put into circulation

Oil prices rise

Armenian police apprehend protesters who paralyzed subway work

New cryptocurrency in US, secured by can of iced tea

Resistance Movement activists hold disobedience actions in Yerevan metro stations

IMF chief urges countries to lower trade barriers to fight rising prices

European Council head on results of Pashinyan-Michel-Aliyev meeting

Resistance Movement holds early morning disobedience actions in Yerevan

Finland releases 'NATO' beer

Trilateral meeting of Nikol Pashinyan, Charles Michel and Ilham Aliyev held in Brussels

Scholz: Germany wants to intensively develop gas and renewable energy projects with Senegal

Poland PM: Norway should share energy windfall

Aliyev and Charles Michel have talks in Brussels before trilateral meeting

Belarus announces Ukrainian saboteurs in country

Zelenskyy speaks on law over expanded opportunities for Polish citizens

France's new minister for solidarity and the disabled accused of rape

Former Pakistani PM urges his supporters to march for new elections

Senegal President to visit Moscow and Kyiv

Nikol Pashinyan, Charles Michel and Ilham Aliyev start trilateral meeting in Brussels

Wall Street Journal: Apple intends to withdraw some of its production from China

Taliban forces women TV presenters to cover their faces

Germany is open to use of Russian reserves to restore Ukraine

Cavusoglu to visit Israel on May 25

Israeli court sentences 6 Palestinian prisoners to 5 years in prison for escaping from prison

Armenian PM holds talks with European Council boss

Iranian IRGC al-Quds squad member shot dead in central Tehran

Australia's new PM vows to take country in new direction and change climate policy

Turkish Foreign Ministry summons US Ambassador over police practice warning

Media: Germany plans to disassemble gas distribution network by 2045

Bangkok holds first gubernatorial election since 2014