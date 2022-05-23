News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 24
USD
455.73
EUR
486.58
RUB
7.89
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
455.73
EUR
486.58
RUB
7.89
Show news feed
White House weighs diesel emergency announcement
White House weighs diesel emergency announcement
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The White House is weighing an emergency announcement to release diesel from a seldom-used stockpile to address a severe supply shortage and price spike, Reuters reported, citing an administration official.

US President Joe Biden has said fighting inflation and high gas prices is his administration's priority ahead of the November congressional elections. Diesel is essential to the US economy. Rising diesel prices will help boost inflation, which has hit a 40-year high.

The White House is considering using the Northeast Fuel Oil Reserve, created in 2000 to deal with supply issues and used only once in 2012 after Hurricane Sandy.

The average diesel price nationwide as of Sunday was $5.56 a gallon. This is 75% more than a year ago.

The situation is even worse in the northeastern United States, where several oil refineries have closed since 2000.

The Biden administration used the nation's emergency oil reserve, called the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, to help deal with rising energy prices. It currently holds 420 million barrels of crude oil, even after recent releases.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Hungary continues to press its demands for energy investment
Hungary, which is heavily dependent on Russian oil, said it would need about 750 million euros...
 Azerbaijan ready to increase gas supplies to Europe
He also called energy resources the biggest dilemma today...
 Norwegian MFA responds to call of Poland PM to share income
So he reacted to the appeal of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki...
 Oil prices rise
The price of August futures on Brent crude oil...
 Bulgaria to receive gas from Azerbaijan in full from 1 July
Russia stopped gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland because of...
 World oil stocks decreased by 45 mln barrels in March
According to preliminary IEA calculations, OECD stocks rose by another 5.3...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos