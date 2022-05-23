Senior Israeli lawmaker says religious war threatens country

A senior Israeli lawmaker said a religious war threatened the country after a court ruled in favor of Jews who prayed at the Al-Aqsa mosque complex in Jerusalem ahead of a nationalist march, AP reports.
The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court overturned a restraining order against three Jews who prayed while visiting the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex.
Jews revere this site as the remnants of two ancient temples, but they are forbidden to worship there in accordance with a treaty between Israel and the Muslim authorities. The mosque is the third most important shrine of Islam.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office said it would appeal the decision. Bennett also has to decide whether to give the green light to the annual Nationalist march in the Old City next Sunday.