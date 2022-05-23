Erdogan says Turkey didn't take part in 'show' to resolve situation in Ukraine

Turkey did not take part in the "show to resolve the situation in Ukraine", instead Ankara provided Kyiv with serious and useful assistance, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, TASS reported.
"Instead of shows that did not contribute to the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, we made the most sincere efforts to cease fire and establish peace. We have provided serious, concrete and useful assistance to Ukraine. We have boldly expressed our position to Russia,” the Turkish president says.
Erdogan noted that Turkey continues to develop its relations with Russia.