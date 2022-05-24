Resistance Movement march through streets of Yerevan

The participants of Resistance Movement gathered in France Square on Tuesday morning and started a march through the streets of Yerevan.
Another march led by the head of the "I Have Honor" parliamentary faction and chairman of the "Motherland" party Artur Vanetsyan started from Freedom Square.
Parliament Vice speaker Ishkhan Saghatelyan said that Resistance Movement will start the demonstrations from 08:00 a.m. this morning and continue through the day. The demonstrations will be held near "Sasuntsi Davit" metro station in the evening and the participants will march to France Square.