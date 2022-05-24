News
Citizens protesting against Armenia PM still block Foreign Ministry building
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Citizens protesting against Nikol Pashinyan and his team in Yerevan are still blocking the Foreign Ministry building.

Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Ishkhan Saghatelyan said: "We appeal to our compatriots, who are in the Foreign Ministry building, there are trained diplomats there, separate from Nikol, do not take responsibility for betrayal," he said.

Saghatelyan called not to let the staff in or out.

After the meeting in Brussels the President of Azerbaijan announced the alleged agreement with Pashinyan on the "Zangezur corridor," of which Aliyev had already informed Turkey President Erdogan.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
