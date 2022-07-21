Syunik Province is allocated more than $751K from Armenia government reserve fund

At Thursday’s Cabinet session, the government of the Republic of Armenia (RA) decided to allocate over 312 million drams from its reserve fund to the Syunik provincial hall.
The explanation of this decision states as follows, in particular: "As a result of the unbridled military operations by the Republic of Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh [launched] on September 27, 2020, a number of communities of RA Syunik Province have became border [areas]. There are a number of social and urgent issues in the communities of the province, which need a priority solution.
So, as per the aforesaid government decision, it is planned to allocate 312,746,800 drams (approx. US$751,300) to resolve the issues that require a priority solution in Syunik Province.