News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 23
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Show news feed
Syunik Province is allocated more than $751K from Armenia government reserve fund
Syunik Province is allocated more than $751K from Armenia government reserve fund
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

At Thursday’s Cabinet session, the government of the Republic of Armenia (RA) decided to allocate over 312 million drams from its reserve fund to the Syunik provincial hall.

The explanation of this decision states as follows, in particular: "As a result of the unbridled military operations by the Republic of Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh [launched] on September 27, 2020, a number of communities of RA Syunik Province have became border [areas]. There are a number of social and urgent issues in the communities of the province, which need a priority solution.

So, as per the aforesaid government decision, it is planned to allocate 312,746,800 drams (approx. US$751,300) to resolve the issues that require a priority solution in Syunik Province.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia government presents number of registered workers who received salaries in June
It is clear from the respective table that this number is…
 Dollar, euro continue to devalue in Armenia
The exchange rate of the Russian ruble also decreased...
 John Allelo: USAID has launched new program in Armenia to address new problems, challenges
According to the USAID/Armenia Mission Director, this will enable the country to ensure both the development of the economy and the well-being of its own citizens…
 Minister: Armenia government seeks to change structure of country’s economy
Transitioning from consumption-based economic growth to…
 Dollar, euro depreciate in Armenia
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD...
 USD 1 bought for AMD 300, sold for AMD 620 at Yerevan international airport
And one euro was bought for 300 drams and sold for 650 drams…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos