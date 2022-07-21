Biden put the White House on edge by saying he has cancer

The White House was forced to clarify comments made by President Joe Biden claiming he has cancer.
It assured that the 79-year-old Biden had in mind treatment for skin cancer before he took office as president.
Describing his plans to fight climate change at a power plant in Somerset, Massachusetts, Biden talked about the health effects of refinery emissions near his childhood home in Claymont, Delaware.
“That’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said.
But a White House spokesman quickly clarified that Biden was referring to the removal of nonmelanoma skin cancer before he began his presidency.
According to a November 2021 health summary, the president had had “non-melanoma skin cancers” removed and remains a healthy, vibrant 78-year-old man.
Social media users were quick to react to his statement, wondering if he really had cancer or if it was just another disclaimer.
"Sooo… does Joe Biden actually have cancer or did he have another elderly adventure in poorly reading a speech today?" Washington Times Columnist Tim Young tweeted.
Another suggested that it was just a misunderstanding because of the "blurring of words." I think either 1) he was referring to the polyp he had removed last year, or 2) it's just a misunderstanding because of a blur of words," he wrote.
One person said he left followers "stunned" and wondered whether he was just "battling" with the teleprompter again after he was made fun of for repeating autocue instructions.
"Joe Biden leaves crowd STUNNED and wondering whether he's just battling with the teleprompter again when he announces he has CANCER," they tweeted.