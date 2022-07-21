As a result of what is happening in Ukraine, the latter may lose the remains of state sovereignty and disappear from the world map. Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council—and former President and PM of Russia—, wrote about this in his Telegram channel.
According to him, many political adventurers are manipulating the topic of restoration of Ukraine's statehood within its former borders, in the hopes of new military orders and cash flows which are provided to the Kyiv regime.
Medvedev noted that NATO continues—contrary to logic and common sense—to approach Russia's borders, thus creating a real threat of global conflict and the destruction of a considerable part of humanity.
According to the Russian Security Council deputy chairman, after the 2014 coup, Ukraine has lost its state independence, come under the direct control of the collective West, and believed that NATO would ensure its security.