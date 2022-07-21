Portugal 'categorically against' EU proposal to reduce gas consumption by 15%

Portugal is "categorically against" the EU proposal to cut gas consumption by 15 percent by next March because it would hinder electricity production at gas-fired power plants at a time when the country is experiencing a severe drought, Portuguese Energy Minister Joao Galamba said, Reuters reported.

The day before, the European Union urged member states to reduce gas use by 15 percent by March as an emergency measure.

Galamba told the Expresso newspaper that the EU proposal does not meet the specific hydropower needs of Spain and Portugal, which have been forced to produce more electricity from gas-fired power plants due to the current drought.

He said the proposal is "disproportionate and unsustainable" because it would lead to blackouts.

“Portugal is completely against the European Commission’s proposal, because it does not take into account the differences between countries. This cannot be the case for Portugal,” he said.

He said the Iberian Peninsula is not dependent on gas supplied from Russia and remains an energy "island" with little energy connectivity to the rest of Europe.

In April, the European Commission allowed Spain and Portugal to temporarily limit the base prices of natural gas and coal used by power plants.

Earlier, Spain also spoke out against the EC's proposal.