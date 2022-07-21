News
USD 1 bought for AMD 300, sold for AMD 620 at Yerevan international airport
USD 1 bought for AMD 300, sold for AMD 620 at Yerevan international airport
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Karen Hekimyan, Chairman of the "Citizens Rights Protector" NGO of Armenia, posted on Facebook the exchange rates offered—on July 16—by the currency exchange office at Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan—and which are drastically different from the rates offered by other exchange offices in the Armenian capital.

In particular, one US dollar was bought for 300 drams and sold for 620 drams, one Russian ruble was bought for 3 drams and sold for 7.60 drams, and one euro was bought for 300 drams and sold for 650 drams.

“This is Zvartnots airport of Yerevan. Look at the exchange rates. Arshakyan Hakob [i.e., deputy speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia and co-chairman of the ‘STARMUS FESTIVAL VI: 50 years on Mars’] was right: 2022 is the year of space for Armenia. This is space robbery," Hekimyan wrote on Facebook.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
