Political scientist: Armenia is in crisis of values

We need to note a few things so that what we have to do is clear. Political scientist Stepan Danielyan of Armenia wrote this on Facebook.
"[PM] Nikol [Pashinyan] is condemned to go to repressions, and their volume is going to get bigger. He has no other choice, it is a matter of life and death for him; [if] he lost power, he will lose everything. And apart from repressions, he no longer has any other tool to keep the power. However, his pillars are not kamikazes like him; that is his weakness.
We [i.e., Armenia] don't have civil society, human rights advocates, and similar things; their bubble has burst a long time ago. Let's note that as well once and for all.
The situation in which the Armenian people are now is not a political problem; it is a value crisis, and the solution is not in the hands of political parties, but in the arena of public movement, which should bring value changes by wording them in advance.
Let's just note these for future actions", the political scientist added.