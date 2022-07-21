News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 23
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Show news feed
Hungary to lift restrictions on gas and electricity prices for households
Hungary to lift restrictions on gas and electricity prices for households
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Hungary will lift restrictions on gas and electricity prices for higher-consuming households from 1 August, a government decree said, meaning that many Hungarians will pay much more for the extra energy they consume, Reuters reported.

The measures will help the government close holes in its budget after price caps that have been in place for nearly a decade placed a heavy burden on public finances as global energy prices rose sharply.

Under the decree, households would be eligible for the current capped price for electricity consumption up to 2,523 kWh per year, but would pay about twice as much for electricity consumed above that amount, although the government said the price would still be below the market price.

For gas, the annual use limit for price caps is 1,729 cubic meters per year, above which a price close to market prices applies, resulting in a seven-fold increase.

Under a 15-year agreement with Russian energy giant Gazprom signed last year, Hungary receives 3.5 billion cubic meters of gas a year through Bulgaria and Serbia, and another 1 billion cubic meters through a pipeline from Austria.

Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó earlier said Budapest was negotiating to buy more gas on the world market before the heating season.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Germany agrees to help energy giant Uniper
"It is therefore of utmost importance to stabilize Uniper...
 Italy, Poland and Hungary express concern over EC proposal to reduce gas consumption
The EC pointed out that between January and April, the EU reduced gas consumption by 5 percent...
 Turkish Botas suspends gas supply from Azerbaijan
"Due to scheduled maintenance works...
 Reuters: Russia pumps Nord Stream gas to Europe again - but it's not enough
As Nord Stream data showed, flows returned to 40 percent throughput on July 21...
 Gas rationing in Germany to seriously affect metal production, chemical industry
The institute added that the textile and ceramic industries are also very dependent on gas...
 Portugal 'categorically against' EU proposal to reduce gas consumption by 15%
He said the proposal is "disproportionate and unsustainable"...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos