President: We have turned remaining part of Artsakh into large construction site (VIDEO)

President Arayik Harutyunyan presented a summary of housing construction works in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) after the 44-day war in the fall of 2020.
Accordingly, from 2021 to July 2022, more than 1,000 apartments were provided by the Artsakh government—and through development, acquisition from the secondary market, and renovation of old apartments.
Apartments and residential houses were provided to the families of the fallen, displaced persons, those with indefinite military disability of the 1st group, active and reservist soldiers of the Artsakh Defense Army, families with 5 or more children, refugee families, and families of orphans.
“In the aftermath of disastrous hostilities of 2020, we have turned the remaining part of Artsakh into a large construction site in order to solve the housing problem of our compatriots who have lost their homes, as well as other social groups,” Harutyunyan wrote on Facebook.