Vahagn Khachaturyan to King Philippe: We will develop, expand Armenian-Belgian relations even more

President Vahagn Khachaturyan of Armenia on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to King Philippe of Belgium on the occasion of the Belgian National Day.
“In March this year, it was the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Belgium, which provided another opportunity to reaffirm our desire to strengthen bilateral ties based on common values and principles.
I am sure that with joint efforts we will develop and expand Armenian-Belgian relations even more, for the benefit of our peoples,” the message reads, in particular.