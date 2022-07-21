News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 23
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Show news feed
Vahagn Khachaturyan to King Philippe: We will develop, expand Armenian-Belgian relations even more
Vahagn Khachaturyan to King Philippe: We will develop, expand Armenian-Belgian relations even more
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

President Vahagn Khachaturyan of Armenia on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to King Philippe of Belgium on the occasion of the Belgian National Day.

“In March this year, it was the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Belgium, which provided another opportunity to reaffirm our desire to strengthen bilateral ties based on common values and principles.

I am sure that with joint efforts we will develop and expand Armenian-Belgian relations even more, for the benefit of our peoples,” the message reads, in particular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos