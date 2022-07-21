Armenia commissioner for diaspora speaks against law initiative by National Security Service

We have two components. One of them addresses the matter of compatriots' repatriation. This was announced by Zareh Sinanyan, the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia, during the press briefing after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government—and commenting on the law initiative proposed by the National Security Service, according to which, the procedure for granting Armenian citizenship to Diaspora Armenians will be tightened.

According to the official, however, the aforesaid will in no way affect the repatriation of Diaspora Armenians.

Sinanyan noted that those Diaspora Armenians who have not been in Armenia for at least 60 days within two years can come to the country, spend those 60 days, then apply for Armenian citizenship.

"It is another thing that this change is not positive in terms of relations with the [Armenian] diaspora in general. Our department is against the aforementioned change," Sinanyan concluded.