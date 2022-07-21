News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 23
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Show news feed
Turkey parliament speaker does not hide who needs ‘Zangezur corridor’
Turkey parliament speaker does not hide who needs ‘Zangezur corridor’
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The opening of "Zangezur corridor" will create new opportunities for Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan. Speaker of Turkish National Grand Assembly, Mustafa Sentop, stated about this at the second trilateral meeting of the speakers of the Turkish, Azerbaijani, and Pakistani parliaments in Istanbul, APA's correspondent in Istanbul reports.

According to Sentop, the peoples of these three countries are linked to each other with close historical and cultural ties.

It is noteworthy that the Turkish legislature speaker managed to talk about the "Zangezur corridor" without mentioning Armenia once.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos