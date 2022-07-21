Gas rationing in Germany to seriously affect metal production, chemical industry

Gas rationing in Germany will have the most serious impact on the production and processing of metals, chemicals and paper industry amid heightened uncertainty over supplies from Russia through the key pipeline Nord Stream-1, Reuters reported.

Restrictions on gas supplies could also affect less energy-intensive but economically important sectors due to a shortage of refined products said the ZEW Economic Institute, which compiled the analysis on behalf of the Family Business Foundation in Germany.

The institute added that the textile and ceramic industries are also very dependent on gas.

It urged Germany to maintain its status as a place for supplier companies.

Data released by the Federal Statistical Office on Thursday highlight Germany's reliance on natural gas, which was the main source of energy for industry in 2020, when it accounted for 31.2 percent of consumption.

In 2021, 95 percent of Germany's natural gas was imported, the agency added.

Germany has struggled to find alternatives to Russian energy imports since then.

The gas crisis became even more acute on 11 July, when Nord Stream 1 flows were temporarily halted due to planned maintenance work.

Deliveries were resumed on Thursday, 21 July.