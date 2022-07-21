News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 23
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Show news feed
Gas rationing in Germany to seriously affect metal production, chemical industry
Gas rationing in Germany to seriously affect metal production, chemical industry
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Gas rationing in Germany will have the most serious impact on the production and processing of metals, chemicals and paper industry amid heightened uncertainty over supplies from Russia through the key pipeline Nord Stream-1, Reuters reported.

Restrictions on gas supplies could also affect less energy-intensive but economically important sectors due to a shortage of refined products said the ZEW Economic Institute, which compiled the analysis on behalf of the Family Business Foundation in Germany.

The institute added that the textile and ceramic industries are also very dependent on gas.

It urged Germany to maintain its status as a place for supplier companies.

Data released by the Federal Statistical Office on Thursday highlight Germany's reliance on natural gas, which was the main source of energy for industry in 2020, when it accounted for 31.2 percent of consumption.

In 2021, 95 percent of Germany's natural gas was imported, the agency added.

Germany has struggled to find alternatives to Russian energy imports since then.

The gas crisis became even more acute on 11 July, when Nord Stream 1 flows were temporarily halted due to planned maintenance work.

Deliveries were resumed on Thursday, 21 July.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Germany agrees to help energy giant Uniper
"It is therefore of utmost importance to stabilize Uniper...
 Italy, Poland and Hungary express concern over EC proposal to reduce gas consumption
The EC pointed out that between January and April, the EU reduced gas consumption by 5 percent...
 Turkish Botas suspends gas supply from Azerbaijan
"Due to scheduled maintenance works...
 Reuters: Russia pumps Nord Stream gas to Europe again - but it's not enough
As Nord Stream data showed, flows returned to 40 percent throughput on July 21...
 Hungary to lift restrictions on gas and electricity prices for households
Under the decree, households would be eligible for the current capped price for...
 Portugal 'categorically against' EU proposal to reduce gas consumption by 15%
He said the proposal is "disproportionate and unsustainable"...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos