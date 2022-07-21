Kremlin: All difficulties with Russian gas supplies stem from Western restrictions

All technological difficulties with the supply of Russian gas stem from Western restrictions, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reported.
"Any technological difficulties that are associated with this, they stem from the restrictions introduced by the European states themselves. To be more precise, not the states, but the European Union. It is these restrictions that prevent the repair of equipment, including turbines that operate at compression stations. And it is these restrictions that lead to the fact that some units are currently unable to get the necessary service," Peskov told reporters.
According to him, it is these restrictions that are causing Europeans problems, while Gazprom is ready to fulfill its obligations in full.
"We have been hearing a lot of rebukes in recent days. And Mrs. (Head of the European Commission Ursula) von der Leyen, and other representatives of the EU and European capitals - we hear reproaches that Russia uses the situation with gas for blackmail, for political pressure and so on. In his exhaustive statements made in Tehran and at yesterday's ASI (Agency for Strategic Initiatives - ed.) event, President Putin explained quite comprehensively that no pressure, no blackmail is possible," Peskov said.