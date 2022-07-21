News
Armenia health minister: 50 more remains of those killed in 44-day war were sent to Netherlands
Armenia health minister: 50 more remains of those killed in 44-day war were sent to Netherlands
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society


Fifty more remains of those Armenians fallen in the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war in the fall of 2020 were sent to the Netherlands for additional forensic medical examination. Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan stated about this during the press briefing after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

"Repeated and continued examinations are still being carried out in our forensic medical center. Unfortunately, we had had badly damaged remains from which the DNA could not be separated. We are collaborating with the Netherlands for a year now. In recent times, 50 more remains were sent [there] for additional examination. The remains that are subject to difficult examination have been sent, but there is an assessment that it is possible to work with them," said the minister.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
